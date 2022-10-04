UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Highly Values Its Ties With EU: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan highly values its ties with EU: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan greatly valued its relationships with the European Union that were based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

The prime minister appreciated the EU's assistance in the wake of climate-induced massive floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to European Commissioner for the Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Expressing satisfaction at the high-level engagement between the two sides, the prime minister expressed hope that both sides would continue to work together to further enhance their bilateral trade and investment ties, so as to benefit from the GSP Plus Scheme, post 2023.

He also shared the details of the devastation caused by the floods to crops, housing, livestock and critical infrastructure, as well as death of more than sixteen hundred people.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan while being a most negligible contributor to global carbon emissions, was amongst the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change.

He expressed the hope that the international community would step up its efforts to mitigate the negative consequences of the floods, through active participation in rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

Prime minister Sharif also highlighted the efforts undertaken by the government which included humanitarian response for the people in the affected areas and establishing of Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund-2022, for providing relief and rehabilitation to the affectees of torrential rains.

The fund accepted donations/contributions both from domestic and international sources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood European Union Post Media From Government Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

31 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branc ..

Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branch

59 minutes ago
 EU announces to substantially scale-up its assista ..

EU announces to substantially scale-up its assistance to flood affected people i ..

1 hour ago
 Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.