Pakistan Hires Lobbying Services Of Holland & Night In Washington D.C.

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Night in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Embassy and Holland & Knight signed a contract for lobbying services Friday afternoon in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A leading Republican from New York and former Congressman Tom Reynolds, represents Washington's top lobbying firm Holland & Knight, discussed ways to represent Pakistan's interest effectively.

Joining former Congressman Reynolds will be a team comprised of other former members of Congress, former senior Administration officials, capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts.

Despite pressing requirements of the unique political scene in the United States, the Pakistani Embassy in D.

C. had no lobbyist during the past six years.

Noting the importance of the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to the US in revitalizing thePakistan-US bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister hoped that Holland & Knight would be able to work efficiently with the Embassy to advance Pakistan's interests in the United States.

Congressman Reynolds thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for reposing confidence in Holland & Knight and assured him of their full support in forging strong Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect and mutuality of interests.

