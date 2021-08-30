UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hopes Taliban Uphold Int'l Pledges; Calls For Ensuring 'things Don't Fall Apart' In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan hopes Taliban uphold int'l pledges; calls for ensuring 'things don't fall apart' in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan looks forward to the Taliban living up to the promises and declarations made to the international community that they would uphold human rights and not allow Afghanistan's territory to be used against any country, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said.

"That remains our expectation from them (the Taliban) and we do hope that they will live up to those expectations," he said in an interview with DCW50, a local Washington D.C. tv channel, adding that signs from Kabul so far were "encouraging." Responding to a question, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan was working with the international community and the extended "Troika", which includes United States, Russia, and China, about the right time to recognize a government that emerges following the negotiations taking place among the Afghan parties.

He said the Taliban were showing greater receptivity and demonstrating an interest in addressing the concerns of the international community going forward.

"But", the Pakistani envoy said, "for now what is really important is to make sure that things do not fall apart and that it does not become any more painful for the people of Afghanistan", referring to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Afghan people have a right, a legitimate one, to seek safety and security for themselves and their families, he said.

Asked whether the Taliban control of Kabul had complicated Pakistan's relationship with the United States, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said the two countries have been friends much before the Afghan conflicts started in Afghanistan.

This is one of the oldest bilateral relationship that we have," he said, pointing out that the United States is one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan, and the largest export destination.

"We have been very close counter terrorism partners ... also in dismantling al-Qaeda from that part of the world so that those are abiding interest our two countries have," Ambassador Khan said.

"If we are able to do what is right in Afghanistan -- to encourage different parties to come to a common understanding -- I believe that would be a boon for the relationship but independent of whatever happens in Afghanistan, there is a very convincing and compelling case for a strong and close US-Pakistan partnerships and I don't see it going away anytime soon," the Pakistani envoy added,

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Russia China Washington United States TV From Government

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

2 hours ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

2 hours ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

3 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

3 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

4 hours ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Mini ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.