Pakistan In Well-placed Position To Facilitate SCO Members: Zhang Ming

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan in well-placed position to facilitate SCO members: Zhang Ming

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan is well placed position for facilitating the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members in improving regional connectivity as the Central Asia countries are land-locked, and Pakistan is ideally located to provide shorter sea access to these countries, Secretary General of SCO Zhang Ming said.

He said, "this will facilitate trade among SCO member states and even beyond", China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In an answer to "what is the impact of SCO on Pakistan's economy", he remarked that the transport corridors stand to benefit all the member states, leading to a win-win cooperation.

"SCO is a multi-dimensional organization in terms of its scope and functions, Pakistan can benefit greatly from it," he added.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Secretary General met Ministers of Commerce, Climate Change, Information Technology and Maritime Affairs to discuss a wide range of aspects on how Pakistan can contribute and benefit from SCO.

Pakistani officials are also positive about Ming's maiden visit to Islamabad.

While highlighting the importance of this visit, Director General, Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said that the visit of Secretary General SCO to Pakistan is of great significance.

It will provide an important platform for Pakistan to promote socio-economic cooperation within a very rich region with an enormous potential to grow and expand.

"It will also help explore ideas and approaches to expand CPEC and BRI across the region and promote greater connectivity", he added.

Faisal Afridi, Chairman JW Group (partner with haier & MG) in Pakistan also hoped that SCO Secretary General's visit to Pakistan can play an instrumental role in rejuvenating regional economies.

Pakistan's location straddling across South, West, and Central Asia also makes Pakistan a pivot for regional integration.

