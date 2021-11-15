Pakistan Industrial Expo aims to accelerate industrialization: Nina Hu

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) ::Exhibition Department Project Specialist of ICECEXPO Nina Hu said that the effect of this year's Pakistan Industrial Expo (PIE) has been much better than the previous years.

"We are already providing one-year matching services to agreed Chinese and Pakistani companies. At the same time, we attended the 4th CIIE right after PIE, hoping to serve more Pakistani enterprises and individuals and thus promote the industrialization process of Pakistan, Nina Hu, Exhibition Department Project Specialist of ICECEXPO which organized PIE, said.

The 4th PIE is the first online and offline exhibition in South Asia in 2020 under the global epidemic. At the end of October 29th-31th 2021, the 5th PIE was successfully held in Lahore, continuing its online + offline model.

A total of 108 Chinese enterprises participated in the exhibition, covering an area of 1,000 square meters, with exhibits covering power equipment and new energy, hardware and building materials, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, chemicals and other industries.

Hu said that the 5th PIE's results have exceeded our expectations and received enthusiastic responses from both Chinese and Pakistani companies. "Last year, we tried online exhibition mode for the first time, so many enterprises were not aware of such a new form. But this year, a lot of companies have seen the results and learned about the new format and participated in the event", she added.

In addition, it is the only international industrial exhibition in Pakistan, which will effectively promote industrialization in various fields such as agriculture, energy and infrastructure.

PIE has delivered benefits to Pakistani individuals, businesses and industries. "We have accumulated a large number of resources from China and Pakistan. All sectors in Pakistan can learn Chinese technology and buy Chinese equipment here, thus improving production efficiency and reducing costs. When this exhibition is over, our work is not over. We will continue to provide exhibitors with a one-year docking service to ensure that enterprises can find the best partner." PIE attended the 4th CIIE so that more exhibition organizers could share the successful experience of PIE. Indeed, more companies from other countries have expressed their recognition and appreciation for PIE.

Against the backdrop of the epidemic, many exhibition companies do not know how to continue to provide overseas trade services. However, PIE has been constantly providing services and practical assistance to businesses in both countries.

"So, we want to introduce the PIE model to more international exhibition companies through CIIE, and also take this opportunity to attract more Chinese and Pakistani enterprises to participate in this industrial event, "she added.

Agricultural machinery has been popular this year. Chinese harvesters and planters with high quality and low prices are the key demands of Pakistani enterprises. We are also looking forward to next year's PIE and CIIE. The linkage of the two exhibitions will open up new prospects for China-Pakistan industrial cooperation,said Hu.