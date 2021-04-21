UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Iran Agree To Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) , Apr 21 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani on Wednesday emphasized the need for mobilizing the parliamentary friendship groups of their countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi in a meeting with the Chairman Pak-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group here at Tehran National Parliament House said Pakistan valued its ties with Iran based on common religious and cultural values.

During the meeting, the Pak-Iran bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and the issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The two sides agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier, Chairman Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani warmly received the Foreign Minister on his arrival at the Tehran National Parliament House.

