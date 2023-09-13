Open Menu

Pakistan, Iran Explore Cultural Collaborations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Jamal Shah, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Division, and Ehsan Khazaei, the Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, discussed the cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, as well as recent developments like cultural agreements between the two nations.

In their meeting, the two parties explored the cultural connections between Pakistan and Iran, along with recent advancements in these relations, which encompassed cultural agreements between the two friendly nations.

Additionally, they deliberated on collaborating to arrange diverse cultural events, such as an Iranian film week and other cultural exchanges.

The minister expressed Pakistan's desire to enhance cultural connections with Iran, encompassing areas such as arts, cinema, handicrafts, literature, heritage, and culture.

Ehsan Khazaei, the Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, noted the numerous cultural and historical similarities shared by Pakistan and Iran.

They also conversed about a collaborative film production between the two nations and agreed to convene a delegation-level meeting to delve deeper into this matter.

