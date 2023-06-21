Pakistan, Iran to discuss proposed Ziarat policy for pilgrims' visit to sacred places

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Iran are set to hold a ministerial-level meeting on Wednesday at the Iranian Hajj Mission in Makkah to discuss the proposed Ziarat Policy, which aims to facilitate 'Zaireen' to visit the holy places of Iraq and Iran.

The meeting will involve Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Talha Mahmood, and Iran's Minister and Representative of Supreme Leaders for Pilgrimage and Ziarat, Syed Abdul Fateh Nawab at Iranian Hajj Mission, Makkah.

The policy will boost religious tourism apart from bringing the people of the two countries closer.

It is pertinent to mention that a large number of people visit Iran every year to pay homage to sacred religious figures in the neighboring country.