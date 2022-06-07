UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Issues 163 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Annual Festival Of Guru Arjun Dev Jee

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual festival of Guru Arjun Dev Jee

NEW DELHI, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17 .

The issuance of visas was covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions.

The visas issued from New Delhi were in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, a press release issued here by Pakistan High Commission said.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission was in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Charge d' Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra.

"Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims," he added.

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on June 8 and return back to India on June 17 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit New Delhi Nankana Sahib Hasan Khan June From Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

2 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

4 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.