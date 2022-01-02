(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram was among the first diplomats to join a vaccine equity campaign initiated by General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid at the start of the New Year.

"The only hope for a sustainable and swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is to ensure equitable access to vaccines for everyone, everywhere," the 193-member Assembly president said while launching the social media campaign entitled, "New Year's Resolution for Vaccine Equity".

"Towards this end, we must join hands and resolve to work together," President Shahid said.

"Let us be redouble our efforts during 2022 to ensure vaccine equity in the world." A press release from the Pakistan Mission to the UN said that Ambassador Akram joined the campaign and expressed his support and reiterated that for a sustainable and swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is to ensure equitable access to vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

"No one is safe until everyone is safe," the Pakistani envoy said.