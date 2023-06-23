Pakistan keen to benefit from Brazilian experience in agriculture sector: PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed Pakistan's keenness in benefiting from the Brazilian experience of using modern technology in the agriculture sector.

PM Shehbaz met Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva here on the sidelines of Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

The prime minister appreciated Brazil's cooperation in defence and other sectors.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the level of bilateral cooperation at multilateral forums. They also agreed to promote and expand the bilateral cooperation, besides working in close coordination to explore new potentials of cooperation in all sectors of mutual interests.

The Brazilian president conveyed his best wishes to the prime minister and the people of Pakistan.