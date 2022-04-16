Pakistan keen to learn from Chinese experience for modernizing agriculture sector

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan is keen to learn from the Chinese experience and expertise for modernizing its agriculture sector with focus on corporate farming, new seed development for enhancing crop yield, introduction of new varieties of agriculture products, establishing agro industry and setting cold chain network.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque made these remarks in a virtual meeting with Professor Deng Xiuxin, Vice President of Chinese academy of Engineering (CAE). Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and leading experts and faculty members of Huazhong Agricultural University also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the discussions were focused on China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Ambassador Moin also highlighted the growing significance of agriculture sector for cooperation between the two countries and praised China for its progress in the agriculture sector.

Prof. Iqrar gave a detailed presentation about the ongoing cooperation between Faisalabad Agriculture University and Chinese universities highlighting new areas of cooperation.

He proposed the establishment of a Special Agriculture Technology Zone in Faisalabad and invited Chinese counterparts and enterprises for this project.

Prof. Deng positively noted the proposals and expressed full support of CAE for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the agriculture sector.