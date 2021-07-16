UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Kuwait FMs Decide To Set Up Joint Commission

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan, Kuwait FMs decide to set up Joint Commission

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah on Friday vowed cooperation to set up a Joint Commission to promote bilateral and economic ties in near future.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the Central and South Asia Coordination Conference in Tashkent, the two foreign ministers decided that the Commission would work under their supervision.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly education, science, technology, culture and food security.

Qureshi said Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed fraternal ties, based on common religious and cultural bonds.

The two foreign ministers emphasized on the need to strengthening high-level relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

