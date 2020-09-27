Pakistan land of peace, beauty and hospitality: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that Pakistan is a land of peace, beauty and hospitable people where tourists from the world can appreciate such things once they visit this land of scenic and diverse beauty.

In connection with the World Tourism Day being observed across the globe on Sunday, the president in a twitter message said, "Pakistan is a land of peace, beauty & hospitable people. The Himalayas, Karakorum & Hindu Kush display their spectacular majestic beauty in Nanga Parbat & K2. Ancient ruins of Mohenjo-daro & Harappa, and Buddhist sites adorn our valleys & plains."The president further said "There is so much that can be said, but the land and its people can be appreciated only by being here. You will fall in love once you experience us."