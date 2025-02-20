Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II To Be Inaugurated On Feb 25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an important press conference regarding "Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II".
The event was held at Haseena Moin Hall. The event featured briefings of Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, renowned author Noorul Huda Shah, Chairman of the Sindh Local Council Association, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA, Asif Ahmed Sheikh, and Secretary Arts Council, Ejaz Farooqi.
On this occasion, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, stated that two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II will begin on February 25. Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will inaugurate the festival. More than 30 sessions will be held during the festival, featuring writers, poets, and artists from across the country. He further mentioned that the purpose of this festival is not just for entertainment. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in violence and extremism in Sindh, and cultural events like this act as a barrier against such issues.
Festival will also pay tribute to prominent Sindhi poet Akash Ansari and Zulfiqar Sial for their contributions in literature.
On the first day of Festival, several important sessions will be held including discussions on Sindhi literature in the 21st century, as well as the challenges faced by the youth of Sindh and potential solutions, high standards of higher education, and explore Pakistan's role in the changing global landscape. Additionally, there will be sessions on violence against women, delving into its causes and possible solutions, along with a focus on the modern era, the film and tv industry, and the strategies for economic revival.
Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, emphasized the importance of organizing such festivals, as they play a vital role in spreading Pakistan's soft image worldwide. The government will also initiate a tourism train to promote travel, with people from nearby districts of Sukkur attending the festival.
Recent Stories
IHC judges approach SC to restrain Justice Dogar from serving as acting CJ
UAE expresses solidarity, conveys condolences with Kuwait over martyrdom, injuri ..
ADNOC to offer approximately 3.1 billion shares of ADNOC Gas through marketed of ..
Saba Qamar says living in Karachi for three months is not fun
Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Economy
Abu Dhabi Investment Office accelerates expansion of Fosun International in Midd ..
India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad A ..
Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film over provocative dance
Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic products
Hejun Group joins forces with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to attract Chinese inv ..
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025
GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II to be inaugurated on feb 256 minutes ago
-
Art Exhibition "Elements in Motion" held at French cultural center20 hours ago
-
DC inaugurates "Football Championship" in Darra Adam Khel2 days ago
-
NAPA opens house to theater, music enthusiasts4 days ago
-
Massive urbanization posing serious challenges to environment4 days ago
-
Gender disparity affecting women’s full participation in workforce4 days ago
-
Govt plays vital role in fostering business, employment opportunities4 days ago
-
President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah Inaugurates exhibition of Jimmy Engineer’s Masterpieces5 days ago
-
Author of 30 books, double PHD holder and legend poet of Sindh Zulfiqar laid rest.5 days ago
-
773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to commence Feb 175 days ago
-
Jimmy Engineer's artwork exhibition on Feb 156 days ago
-
NAPA remembers Zia Mohyeddin on death anniversary6 days ago