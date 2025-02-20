Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II to be inaugurated on feb 25

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an important press conference regarding "Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II".

The event was held at Haseena Moin Hall. The event featured briefings of Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, renowned author Noorul Huda Shah, Chairman of the Sindh Local Council Association, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA, Asif Ahmed Sheikh, and Secretary Arts Council, Ejaz Farooqi.

On this occasion, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, stated that two-day Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II will begin on February 25. Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will inaugurate the festival. More than 30 sessions will be held during the festival, featuring writers, poets, and artists from across the country. He further mentioned that the purpose of this festival is not just for entertainment. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in violence and extremism in Sindh, and cultural events like this act as a barrier against such issues.

Festival will also pay tribute to prominent Sindhi poet Akash Ansari and Zulfiqar Sial for their contributions in literature.

On the first day of Festival, several important sessions will be held including discussions on Sindhi literature in the 21st century, as well as the challenges faced by the youth of Sindh and potential solutions, high standards of higher education, and explore Pakistan's role in the changing global landscape. Additionally, there will be sessions on violence against women, delving into its causes and possible solutions, along with a focus on the modern era, the film and tv industry, and the strategies for economic revival.

Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, emphasized the importance of organizing such festivals, as they play a vital role in spreading Pakistan's soft image worldwide. The government will also initiate a tourism train to promote travel, with people from nearby districts of Sukkur attending the festival.