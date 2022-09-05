UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Looks Forward To Grasp Opportunities Under RCEP For Better Future

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan looks forward to grasp opportunities under RCEP for better future

BEIJING, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) ::The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a ray of hope for developing countries aiming to turn green & clean goals into concrete action and Pakistan is looking forward to grasp this opportunity for a better, healthier future, said Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan Embassy in China Ghulam Qadir.

Pakistan entered into a much more elaborate Phase-II of the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, where over 90% of exports face no tariff, he told the audience at the seminar titled China International Economics and Technology Administration Forum (CIETAF) held at the National Convention Center here.

Pakistan is looking to connect FTA into a comprehensive economic partnership with China and other countries including services, technology transfer, and industrialization cooperation, this is a great step for Pakistan and we feel encouraged to enter into larger regional agreements like ASEAN and RCEP, he mentioned.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced recently a comprehensive plan to generate 10,000 MW of solar power named the National Solar Energy Initiative aimed at substituting costly energy with competitive solar power, which will provide massive relief to people, further help industrialization and economic well-being of Pakistan, CEN reported.

He added that this initiative represents a landmark opportunity for the Chinese as well as regional friends.

"We feel that our transformation into RCEP has been made easier by Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative which is giving Pakistan the economic and industrial proves to become part of the regional value China," Qadir added.

He stated that Pakistan currently has three FTAs with RCEP countries including China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Whereas Japan, Australia, and New Zealand had given Pakistan preferential access under the GSP schemes.

The Government of Pakistan under Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 is committed to forging a way forward to integrate with RCEP.

Currently, Pakistan is a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited ASEAN countries and China recently in a bid to expedite Pakistan's membership with ASEAN and RCEP, he said.

He further talked about the impacts of the climate affecting Pakistan recently in the shape of the flood.

Ghulam Qadir thanked China for timely support during the flood and told that 5,000 kilometers of road and bridges had been destroyed and 45% of cropland had been washed away.

It is to be noted, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is being held between August 31 to Sept 5 at the venues of the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Technology Australia Exports Flood China Road CPEC Beijing Indonesia Japan Malaysia August Government Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.