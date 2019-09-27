UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Looks Forward To Indonesia's Support On Kashmiris' Plight: PM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Pakistan looks forward to Indonesia's support on Kashmiris' plight: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan looked forward to Indonesia's support and understanding on the plight of Kashmiris and attendant risks to peace and security.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Indonesian Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, apprised him of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ &K) posing serious risks to lives of over eight million Kashmiris, and to regional peace and security.

He emphasized that the international community must urge India to lift the curfew and other restrictions that had been imposed on the Kashmiri population for over 53 days.

India's baseless allegations and belligerent rhetoric were reflective of its irresponsible approach and any ill-advised action could further imperil peace and security in the region, he warned.

Recalling the UN Security Council's meeting on the situation in IOJ&K last month, the prime minister appreciated the decision of members of the Security Council, including Indonesia as a non-permanent member, to prioritize Kashmir on the UNSC agenda in view of Indian illegal and unilateral actions.

Recalling Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to Pakistan last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the growth of fraternal ties and substantive collaboration between the two countries in diverse fields.

Both the leaders exchanged views on matters related to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and underlined the importance of successful culmination of the process. The two sides also agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade ties and take steps to deepen mutual economic engagement.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Visit Jammu Indonesia Joko Widodo Million

Recent Stories

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

27 minutes ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

42 minutes ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

18 minutes ago

AlMansoori starts experiments involving UAE school ..

57 minutes ago

Turkish delegation visits Government College Unive ..

18 minutes ago

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Istanbul, injures ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.