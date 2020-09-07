Pakistan making sincere efforts for Afghan peace, stability: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was making sincere efforts for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan gave utmost importance to its relations with Afghanistan and desired its economic development and prosperity.

He said a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was not only in the interest of the two neighbouring states, but also the entire region.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Afghanistan were tied with religious and cultural commonalities and stressed the need for promoting their bilateral relations.

President Alvi urged upon the ambassador-designate to work for improving ties between the two countries in areas of economy, politics and people-to-people relations.

