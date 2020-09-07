UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Making Sincere Efforts For Afghan Peace, Stability: President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan making sincere efforts for Afghan peace, stability: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was making sincere efforts for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan gave utmost importance to its relations with Afghanistan and desired its economic development and prosperity.

He said a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was not only in the interest of the two neighbouring states, but also the entire region.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Afghanistan were tied with religious and cultural commonalities and stressed the need for promoting their bilateral relations.

President Alvi urged upon the ambassador-designate to work for improving ties between the two countries in areas of economy, politics and people-to-people relations.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

6 minutes ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

21 minutes ago

Loss-making state properties being auctioned under ..

8 seconds ago

Berlin Reluctant to Name Specific Dates for Conclu ..

10 seconds ago

Serbia, Kosovo leaders meet for talks in Brussels

13 seconds ago

Family members of martyred cops get jobs in Islama ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.