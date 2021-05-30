Pakistan mango to enter in Chinese market from June 10

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Pakistani mangoes will hit markets in China from June 10, this year, when first consignment of King of fruits will be transported from Lahore to Kumning, capital city of South-Western Yannan province.

"We are picking Sindhri variety from the farms in Tando Allahyar, Sindh province and after processing and packaging in Lahore, we will airlift first consignment to Kunming on June 10, Adnan Hafeez, Director, Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd told APP on Sunday.

He informed that most Chinese people favor mangoes imported from South Asian countries because of their plump and taste.

"This year, we are offering the product to our end clients directly under business to customer strategy and even if they want to buy one box, we will deliver to their homes", he added.

He informed that his company will efficiently utilize the air cargo services and express delivery services to supply mangoes to the customers in a very smooth and timely manner, he added.

Adnan Hafeez said that this year, Pakistani mangoes will be available in 4.5 kg and 2.

5 kg packings respectively and in the next phases we will also import Chaunsa from Pakistan.

He said that his company is also planning to organize promotional activities in collaboration with the embassy of Pakistan and its consulates to introduce Pakistani mangoes in China.

Pakistani mangoes are of very high quality and Chinese consumers have an emotional attachment to Pakistani products because of the Pak-China friendship According to a Chinese analyst, Pakistani mangoes are expected to enter the Chinese market on a large scale this summer. Last year, Pakistan held mango tasting event in Shanghai and the feedback from the Chinese consumers was very positive.

Pakistan is the third largest mango exporter in the world, and mango is known as the King of Fruits in Pakistan. The soil and climate conditions in Pakistan are particularly suitable for the growth of high-quality mangoes, which can be supplied for five to sic months every year.

Mango is also the main export fruit of Pakistan. In 2018, Pakistan's mango production reached 1.9 million tons, ranking sixth in the world.