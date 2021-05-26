Pakistan national costume culture exhibition held in Shanghai

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :"Pakistan National Costume Culture Exhibition" and "Shanghai Textile Machinery Centennial Exhibition" held in Shanghai to mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and 100th anniversary of founding of Communist Party of China (CPC), respectively.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, in his keynote speech during the opening ceremony, appreciated the efforts of the Shanghai Textile Museum and Pakistan National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (also known as Lok Virsa) for organizing the exhibition in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai.

He congratulated the Chinese leadership and people on eve of 70 anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China as well as holding of "Shanghai Textile Machinery Centennial Exhibition" to mark the 100th anniversary of founding of Communist Party of China this year.

The ambassador said, the holding of the exhibitions simultaneously to celebrate two landmark events shows the depth of bilateral ties between the two countries.

He highlighted the importance of promotion of closer cultural cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The holding of today's exhibition will further promote awareness and understanding about Pakistani culture, especially folk and ethnic costumes of Pakistan. On the occasion, the Ambassador also gave an interview to two young students journalists.

Later on, the Ambassador accompanied the Consul General and Shanghai Textile Museum leadership inaugurated the two exhibitions and visited the exhibition area.

Pakistan and China are jointly holding various events to introduce and promote each other's unique culture as part of activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.