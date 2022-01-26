UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Nepale, Malaysia Speak Highly Of China's Preparation For Beijing 2022 Games

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan, Nepale, Malaysia speak highly of China's preparation for Beijing 2022 Games

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) ::China has delivered every promise made in 2015 when it bid to host the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and the Games are an outstanding success, officials from Pakistan, Nepal and Malaysia said.

Representatives from these three countries spoke highly of China's effort in preparing the Beijing winter olympic games and expressed their firm support and best wishes for pure, united and successful games.

Their remarks came on the sidelines of a joint consultation conference with political parties held on Monday by the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Global Times reported.

"Through the joint effort of the country's leadership and its people, China has made remarkable achievements in preparing for the Beijing 2022 and fulfilled every commitment it made in 2015," said Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and the Pakistan-China Institute.

The preparations for the Beijing 2022 reflect the green, inclusive, open and clean games China promised, Ananda Pokharel, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), said, noting that many of the Olympic venues were constructed with the highest green standards and 100 percent green energy.

China has also done a great job in COVID-19 prevention and control while preparing for the Winter Olympic Games, which will give a strong sense of safety to all athletes and other foreign guests invited to the event, said Siew Fook Chan, President of Malaysia-China Twin Park Trading & Investment Association.

The officials expressed their firm support for an apolitical, united and successful game and strongly opposed smearing the Games with geopolitics.

They said the people from abroad can feel the kindness and enthusiasm of the Chinese people and China's contribution to global peace through the winter games, which can unite people from different countries and cultures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate China Mushahid Hussain Syed Job Beijing Malaysia Nepal 2015 Olympics Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to sto ..

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to storage: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago
 Session of Youth Parliament to be held on Feb 15: ..

Session of Youth Parliament to be held on Feb 15: PILDAT

24 seconds ago
 KP government to set up campus of SBBWU in merged ..

KP government to set up campus of SBBWU in merged areas: Minister Kamran Bangash ..

25 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Will Not Publish US Response to Securi ..

Moscow Says Will Not Publish US Response to Security Proposals If US Asks Not to ..

27 seconds ago
 EU risks self-inflicted wound with Russia sanction ..

EU risks self-inflicted wound with Russia sanctions

29 seconds ago
 Germany registers daily record of 164,000 new COVI ..

Germany registers daily record of 164,000 new COVID infections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>