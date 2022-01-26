BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) ::China has delivered every promise made in 2015 when it bid to host the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and the Games are an outstanding success, officials from Pakistan, Nepal and Malaysia said.

Representatives from these three countries spoke highly of China's effort in preparing the Beijing winter olympic games and expressed their firm support and best wishes for pure, united and successful games.

Their remarks came on the sidelines of a joint consultation conference with political parties held on Monday by the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Global Times reported.

"Through the joint effort of the country's leadership and its people, China has made remarkable achievements in preparing for the Beijing 2022 and fulfilled every commitment it made in 2015," said Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and the Pakistan-China Institute.

The preparations for the Beijing 2022 reflect the green, inclusive, open and clean games China promised, Ananda Pokharel, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), said, noting that many of the Olympic venues were constructed with the highest green standards and 100 percent green energy.

China has also done a great job in COVID-19 prevention and control while preparing for the Winter Olympic Games, which will give a strong sense of safety to all athletes and other foreign guests invited to the event, said Siew Fook Chan, President of Malaysia-China Twin Park Trading & Investment Association.

The officials expressed their firm support for an apolitical, united and successful game and strongly opposed smearing the Games with geopolitics.

They said the people from abroad can feel the kindness and enthusiasm of the Chinese people and China's contribution to global peace through the winter games, which can unite people from different countries and cultures.