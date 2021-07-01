Pakistan not to accept any pressure to change its ties with China: Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would not accept any pressure to either change or downgrade its relations with China, as it had always stood by it in every difficult time.

In an interview with the Chinese media the prime minister categorically said that if pressure was put on Pakistan to change its relations or downgrade its ties with China, it would not happen.

"Relationship between Pakistan and China is very deep, it's not just the governments, but it's people to people relationship," he added.

"Whatever will happen … relationship between our two countries, no matter what pressure is put on us, is not going to change," the Prime Minister said in response to a question.

He mentioned the US-sponsored regional alliance – 'Quad' including India and a couple of other countries, and said it was part of great power rivalry in the region that could create problems.

"Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers……(to ask) … for countries like Pakistan to take sides. Why should we take sides? We should have a good relationship with everyone," he remarked.

The prime minister said when Pakistan had been in trouble politically or internationally or had conflicts with its neighbour, China always stood with it.

The people of China have a special place in the hearts of the people of Pakistan, he said.

"You remember friends who stand with you in all times. In good times, everyone stands with you but in difficult, tough, and bad times, you remember those people who stood by you." He said the people of Pakistan have that kind of fondness for the people of China.

The prime minister to another question said the relationship between the two countries grew stronger politically and both have stood together at the international fora.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan and China enjoyed a 'very special relationship' spanning over 70 years of friendship and nothing could change these time-tested ties.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the CPEC, was 'the biggest thing happening in Pakistan', and where its economic future was moving.