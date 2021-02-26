UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Offers Iraq Assistance In Technical, Human Resource Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan offers Iraq assistance in technical, human resource development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan could help Iraq in the development of its infrastructure by providing technical assistance and human resource.

The president made the offer in a meeting with a visiting Iraqi defence delegation led by Minister of Defence of Iraq Juma Enad Saadoon, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said Pakistan attached great importance to the mutually beneficial relations with Iraq and wanted to further strengthen bilateral relations in the areas of trade, economy and defence.

He told the delegation that Pakistan strongly supported the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

The president offered training courses for the Iraqi military personnel in the defence training institutes of Pakistan.

He emphasized that both the countries needed to support each other at all international fora.

Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Enad Saadoon said his country wanted to improve economic and political relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated the potential of the defence industry of Pakistan and expressed the hope that his visit would boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending warm welcome and hospitality to him and members of his delegation.

Both the sides underscored the need for exchanging high level visits to further cement bilateral ties.

