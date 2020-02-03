UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Offers Vast Tourism Opportunities: Amb. Khan

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:20 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, highlighted Pakistan's immense and vastly diverse tourism opportunities at an event held here Saturday night that focused on the culture of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The event, organized by Sonny Wattan Gilgit Baltistan, USA, featured Gilgit-Baltistan's traditional dances and musical performances. Also showcased was a collection of handicrafts, gemstones and jewelry from the region.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan said that Pakistan has embarked on a deliberate, forward-looking and whole-of-government approach to encourage tourism. We have taken a number of steps in the recent past including liberalizing visas, building new infrastructure and investment in e-commerce, among others. This, along with the improved security structure, not only has attracted the attention of foreign media and international bloggers/v-loggers but has also resulted in improvement of the travel advisory by a number of countries, he underscored.

"Last week, the State Department has revised its Travel Advisory for Pakistan, acknowledging the improved security environment and infrastructure development in major cities of Pakistan, particularly Islamabad.

This is in continuation of similar revisions made by a number of other important countries including UK, Canada, France, Portugal, Norway and others," he added.

The Ambassador also drew attention of the audience towards the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the significance of the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb. 5. He urged the community members to continue being the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and particularly approach their Congressional representatives on Feb. 5 to remind them of the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and the threat it poses to the peace and stability in the region.

In the end, while congratulating Sonny Wattan Gilgit-Baltistan USA, the Ambassador lauded their efforts in promoting Pakistan's potential in tourism sector and encouraged them to continue best efforts in projecting the soft image of Pakistan in the United States.

The event was attended by a large number of people, including local elected officials, members of Pakistani-American community, members of Federation of Associated Laconian Societies (FALS) and media personnel.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, was also present on the occasion.

