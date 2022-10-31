UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Online National Pavilion Launched For 5th CIIE

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :An Online National Pavilion featuring Pakistan's trade exchanges, investment environment, characteristic industries, and tourism was launched for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to be held in Shanghai.

As per the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the cloud pavilion showcased Pakistan as an emerging market of thriving opportunity.

"We are looking forward to the participation in different trade fairs, especially the upcoming CIIE to be held in Shanghai this November,"noted Moin ul Haque, Pakistan Ambassador to China, while taking an exclusive interview with China Economic Net.

Scheduled from November 5 to 10, the 5th CIIE provides a platform for companies from around the world to display their products, promote their brands, and find more business partners in the world's second-largest economy. The Expo launched its cloud series recently, which consists of the online national exhibition and the Digital CIIE platform.

A total of 30 countries have taken part in the online country exhibition which is now in trial operation, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of China International Import Expo Bureau, adding that the platform is set to offer a visiting experience comparable to that of an offline exhibition.

Pakistan enjoys a large pool of workforce of more than 60 million, and a growing consumer teledensity of more than 150 million, noted a source from TDAP. Also, Pakistan is one of the major contributors to the global market when it comes to agriculture, textile, footwear, pharmaceutical, sports goods, packaging, iron & steel. "Using this platform, we are working together to expand our trade with China and with the world," the Ambassador pinpointed, adding that China is already Pakistan's largest trading partner and last year the bilateral trade volume hit a record level.

Courtesy of the booming Sino-Pak trade and investment cooperation coupled with important platforms such as CIIE, Pakistan's overall export to China has registered steady growth in recent years.

