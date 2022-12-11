BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan participated in the International Forum for Energy Transition 2022 which was held in the Chinese capital, with wide participation from across the world.

Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan represented Pakistan at the forum while the Chinese government was represented by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng who delivered remarks at the event, according to a press release issued here.

Addressing the Forum, the Federal minister spoke at length about Pakistan's vulnerabilities to climate change and enhanced focus on effective climate mitigation and adaptation.

He highlighted the government's priority of transitioning into clean energy in order to save costs and protect the environment.

Khurram Dastgir Khan briefed the audience on the 10,000 MW solar initiative by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the initial bidding for which will be opened in a few months.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng underlined the need for efforts to accelerate transition into clean and green energy and highlighted China's achievements in promoting the green and low-carbon energy transition and addressing global climate change.

Clean energy also remains to be a priority area of China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation including under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).