UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Participates In Beijing's 'International Forum For Energy Transition'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan participates in Beijing's 'International Forum for Energy Transition'

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan participated in the International Forum for Energy Transition 2022 which was held in the Chinese capital, with wide participation from across the world.

Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan represented Pakistan at the forum while the Chinese government was represented by Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng who delivered remarks at the event, according to a press release issued here.

Addressing the Forum, the Federal minister spoke at length about Pakistan's vulnerabilities to climate change and enhanced focus on effective climate mitigation and adaptation.

He highlighted the government's priority of transitioning into clean energy in order to save costs and protect the environment.

Khurram Dastgir Khan briefed the audience on the 10,000 MW solar initiative by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the initial bidding for which will be opened in a few months.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng underlined the need for efforts to accelerate transition into clean and green energy and highlighted China's achievements in promoting the green and low-carbon energy transition and addressing global climate change.

Clean energy also remains to be a priority area of China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation including under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World China CPEC Khurram Dastgir Khan Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

2 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

11 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

11 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

11 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.