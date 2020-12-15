UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Participates In Everlasting China-South Asia Online Expo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Pakistan participates in Everlasting China-South Asia Online expo

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Over 200 Pakistani companies were participated at the Everlasting China-South Asia Online Expo being held in the Chinese city of Kunming in Yunnan Province.

A large variety of Pakistani products including furniture and wood craft; onyx, marble and brass items; leather and fur items; and carpets and rugs, oil painting, jewelry, floral art work, solar energy, sports goods, natural Himalayan rock salt, and fans were showcased in the online exhibition, according to official sources here on Tuesday.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce in his video speech at the launching ceremony of the Expo invited investors from China and other countries to take advantage from the investment opportunities in Pakistan in the areas of high-end textiles, sports goods, engineering goods, gems, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, IT services, and medical technologies including surgical instruments.

He mentioned that the upgraded Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and China would further help to boost trade relations between the two countries.

Sohail Rajput further added that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would be an ideal place for relocation of Chinese manufacturing industry and establishment of engineering and automobile industries through joint ventures.

The expo will continue till December 18.

