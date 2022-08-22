UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Participates In International Vocational Education Conference In Tianjin, China

Published August 22, 2022

Pakistan participates in international vocational education conference in Tianjin, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Education Attache, Pakistan Embassy in China, Afifa Shajia Awais represented Pakistan at the international vocational education conference in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The conference attracted about 700 participants from over 120 countries and regions.

With the theme of "Vocational and Technical Education Development in the Post-pandemic Era: New Changes, New Ways and New Skills", the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference provided a platform for international exchanges and cooperation in vocational and technical education.

A world vocational college skills competition and an online expo on the integration of vocational education with industry were also held during the two-day event.

Afifa Shajia Awais said that Luban Workshop is a flagship program of cooperation between the two countries and she expects to see further bilateral vocational education cooperation as Pakistan needs a large number of technical personnel amid the country's industrialization.

Amid the pandemic and downward pressures on the economy, China has cultivated talent through vocational education to bolster the confidence in global economic development.

Luban Workshop, launched and run by Tianjin, represents a win-win model for international vocational education cooperation, sharing China's educational achievements and resources with countries in need.

So far, 20 such workshops have been built in 19 countries and regions, including Thailand, the United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Portugal.

Through programmes like Luban Workshop, China's vocational education cooperation has helped promote employment and improve people's livelihoods in countries along the Belt and Road.

