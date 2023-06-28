Open Menu

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated At China International SME Fair In Guangzhou

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at China International SME Fair in Guangzhou

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Acting Pakistani Consul General, Sardar Muhammad, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair in Guangzhou.

He also represented Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the Fair and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit main forum, both held in Guangzhou.

Sardar said that Pakistan has been allocated a significant area at the Fair where eight Pakistani companies are showcasing a variety of products including jewelry, handicrafts, and food items, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

The Consul General and He Bing, the Deputy Director General of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong, toured all the stalls and praised the exhibitors for their impressive display of Pakistani products.

"We highly appreciate the People's Government of Guangdong Province and others involved in organizing CISMEF for providing this great platform for SME promotion, which is the real engine of global inclusive sustainable economic development," he stated.

Sardar noted that CISMEF offers valuable opportunities for SMEs, both from China and globally, to learn from each other and strengthen exchanges and cooperation. He is confident the Fair will meet its set objectives.

"As per the 2022 estimates from the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), there are over five million SMEs in Pakistan. They contribute 40% to Pakistan's GDP and account for 25% of overall exports. After agriculture, the SME sector employs the highest percentage of the working population in the country," he pointed out.

He emphasized that SMEs play a crucial role in shaping national growth strategies, generating employment, and fostering social cohesion by improving the standard of living for vulnerable segments of society.

He acknowledged that Pakistan's SME sector is still developing and has much to learn from China's mature and well-developed SME sector.

"There has been cooperation in many areas between the SMEs of China and Pakistan, but there's much more that can be achieved together. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides a tremendous opportunity for SMEs to develop and grow. There's ample scope for joint ventures between Pakistani and Chinese SMEs, especially in the fields of logistics, trucking, training, warehousing, fisheries, horticulture, minerals, food processing, construction, dairy and livestock, ICT and related services, light engineering, apparel, and cold storage and supply chain businesses," the CG added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports China Agriculture Jewelry CPEC Guangzhou Enterprise All From Government Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

3 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

4 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous