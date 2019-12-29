UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pakistan Pavilion' Opened In Yiwu To Boost Imports Of Pakistani Products To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 12:30 PM

'Pakistan pavilion' opened in Yiwu to boost imports of Pakistani products to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A 'Pakistan pavilion' was opened in Yiwu, a city located in China's Zhejiang Province to display products of Pakistani manufacturers and traders aimed at boosting imports from Pakistan particularly after the implementation of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi formally inaugurated the pavilion. Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, Badar uz Zaman and the members of the Pakistani business community were present.

Amir Suhail alias Jehanzeb Afridi, one of the founders of Pakistan pavilion informed on Sunday that the facility would provide Pakistani traders an opportunity to market their products in China.

He said the Pakistani businessmen could only send samples of their products for display if they were not personally present in China.

The CPFTA Phase-II has allowed Pakistani businessmen to export around 313 new products on zero duty to the Chinese market. As Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to china under the first FTA, after the implementation of the second FTA, the country has been allowed to export a total of 1047 products to China on zero duty.

Amir Suhail, also a former representative of Peshawar Zulmi in China, said the Yiwu was one of the biggest city for exports and in the coming days, it would also become a hub of imports to China.

"If Pakistani traders take benefit of this pavilion, we could help achieve export targets set by our government," he added.

Other businessmen Shah Nawaz Kakar, Haji Malang Shah, Naoman of Shan Masala and Eman Logistic Company are the co-founders of the pavilion.

He said at present, there was a great demand for salt lamps, sports goods, decoration pieces of copper and chromites, carpets and spices.

China has twice organized import exhibitions in Shanghai during the last two years as it wants to import quality products from different countries including Pakistan.

"If our traders actively participate in different trade fairs in China to market their products, they can get import orders with good price," according to an economic expert.

It is worth mentioning that Yiwu is the world's largest consumer good purchasing center having an area of 4.7 million square meters accommodates 70,000 booths and sells 1.7 million kinds of goods.

Over 400,000 overseas businessmen come to Yiwu each year, and over 13,000 overseas businessmen from more than 100 countries including Pakistan and regions reside in Yiwu city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Sports Exports Import Business China Company Beijing Shanghai Malang Price Hub Alamgir Sunday Market Afridi From Government Agreement Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

13 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

13 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

13 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.