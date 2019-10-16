UrduPoint.com
Pakistan PM In Riyadh After Tehran Visit

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Pakistan PM in Riyadh after Tehran visit

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday, Saudi state media reported, two days after he visited Iran on a mission to defuse tensions between Riyadh and Tehran.

Khan on Sunday held talks with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, where he stressed the importance of avoiding such a conflict.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported Tuesday that Khan and King Salman had discussed "latest developments at the regional and international arenas and efforts exerted towards them".

It added that he had met the kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

