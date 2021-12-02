UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Praises UN Migration Agency's Work In War-torn Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:10 AM

Pakistan praises UN migration agency's work in war-torn Afghanistan

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan has commended IOM, the UN migration agency dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration, for its operations in conflict- affected Afghanistan, saying it has helped prevent large-scale displacement crisis.

At the same time, Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN offices in Geneva, said, "a mass exodus of migrants and refugees remains a real possibility and preventing it requires sustained international engagement, humanitarian and economic assistance." He was speaking in IOM's Council session, held as the 173-member, Geneva-based organization marks its 70th Anniversary.

"We hope the IOM and its member states drive the contemporary migration agenda that promotes equity, sustainable development and deals with both drivers and manifestations of migration in all its dimensions," the Pakistan envoy said in the Council's general debate.

The Covid vaccine divide, he said, highlighted the prevailing inequality and vulnerability, with 250 million job losses and the worsening impacts of climate change.

"These impacts disproportionally affect developing countries with large migrant populations abroad or those hosting large number of migrants, given the reduced fiscal space, growing debt burdens and restricted access to vaccines.

" Ambassador Hashmi said.

"Unless these accentuating factors are addressed systemically through a range of policy measures within the global development policy space, the goals of safe and orderly migration will remain elusive." Pakistan, he said, shared concerns over the growing level of xenophobia, racism and stigmatization of migrants.

The Pakistani envoy urged IOM to enhance its advocacy and efforts towards scaling up legal pathways for migration, achieving the SDG (sustainable developments goals) target 10 -- reducing the transaction cost of remittances to less than 3 percent by 2030 and for vaccine equity.

Pakistan, he said, had facilitated its diaspora abroad and irregular migrants in the country amidst the COVID pandemic. Irrespective of legal status or number of migrants and despite economic constraints, Pakistan afforded to refugees and migrants social mobility, employment opportunities and access to health and education.

"We have and continue to facilitate evacuations and extend logistical support to several states and international organizations including IOM following developments in Afghanistan since August this year," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Education Job Geneva Same Sudanese Pound August All Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.