Pakistan Products Showcased During China's Golden Week Break In Chengdu

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Week, an event that aims to showcase the beauty of Made-in-Pakistan products and the culture it represents, kicked off in Chengdu, China.

Scheduled to continue till October 7, the 8-day-long event is held amid China's National Day holiday.

This week-long holiday - starting from October 1 and also named Golden Week in Chinese - is one of the longest public holidays in China and the biggest week for tourism in the country.

According to the event organizer China-Pakistan Commodity Direct Selling Center, Pakistani copper carvings, wood carvings, jade, cashmere scarves, cashmere shawls, wooden furniture and handicrafts are presented during Pakistan Week, China Economic Net reported.

"Whoever comes here could enjoy the refreshing, distinctive flavour of Pakistani milk tea," noted an organizer, adding that Chinese customers enjoy a lot the exotic beauty of Pakistani culture.

As 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between People's Republic of China and Islamic Republic of Pakistan, "We would like to promote face-to-face exchanges between China and Pakistan via these gorgeous handicrafts," said an organizer.

Among all the exhibits, Pakistani wooden furniture and handicraft are Chinese customers' favourites. "They're made of high quality wood from Pakistan. With delicate shape and close wood grain, they easily capture the hearts of Chinese brothers and sisters," as per the event organizer.

China-Pakistan Commodity Direct Selling Center is a direct purchase and sales platform jointly created by Pakistan-Sichuan Chamber of Commerce and Chengdu Chamber of Commerce for Commercial Service, with a goal to provide buyers high quality goods from Pakistan and China and to boost Pak-China trade in goods.

