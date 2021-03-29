UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Qatar Hold Joint Naval Drill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan, Qatar hold joint naval drill

KARACHI, Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Three ships of Qatar Emir Naval Forces – Huwar, Damash, and Kaan – and two Pakistan Navy ships – Alamgir and Azmat – in addition to the a Qatari Air Force aircraft participated in the bilateral exercise held off the Hamad Port in Qatar, said a statement by the Pakistan Navy on Monday.

The exercise, the statement said, was aimed at strengthening "bilateral ties, enhance naval collaboration and interoperability" between the two navies.

"Pakistan and Qatar enjoy closed friendly ties and cordial relations," it said, adding the exercise will contribute in further enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

