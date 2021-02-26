UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Qatar Sign 10-year LNG Supply Agreement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan, Qatar sign 10-year LNG supply agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Qatar will provide Pakistan three million tons of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for 10 years as the two countries entered into an agreement on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of agreement that took place here at the PM House.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi inked the agreement.

Qatar's Minister al-Kaabi termed as "historic" the agreement with Pakistan and expressed confidence that it would open up new vistas of development.

He said Qatar would also promote bilateral cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said the agreement would prove to be helpful in fulfilling Pakistan's energy requirements.

