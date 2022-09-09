UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ranks 161st On UN's Human Development Index, Amid Global Fall In Human Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Pakistan ranks 161st on UN's Human Development Index, amid global fall in human progress

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan was ranked at 161st position among 191 countries on UN's 2021/22 Human Development Index (HDI)'s annual rankings that are measured by combining indicators of health, education, and standards of living, warning that multiple crises, mainly the Covid-19 pandemic, are halting human progress in most countries.

In the 2020 report, Pakistan, which is now placed in low human development category, had ranked 154th among 189 countries and territories.

"Nine out of 10 countries in this year's human development report index are shown to have faced a decline," Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said as he launched the Human Development Report (HDR), a flagship study which the programme produces annually.

"This has never happened before even during the last devastating global moment of crisis, the financial crisis, only one out of 10 countries faced a decline in human development indices," he added.

The report is 31th in a series which began in 1990. The first UNDP Human Development Report (HDR) was prepared and launched under the leadership of the late Dr. Mahbubul Haq, a former Pakistan finance minister.

In other South Asian countries, India ranked at 132nd on the HDI index; Bangladesh: 129th; Sri Lanka: 73rd ; Maldives: 90; Nepal: 142, and Bhutan 129.

Switzerland tops this year's rankings, followed by Norway, Iceland, Hong Kong, Australia, and other wealthy nations. Countries from sub-Saharan Africa are among the lowest ranked in human development, with South Sudan at the bottom.

The report's lead author, Pedro Conceicao, said the unprecedented decline in human development was driven by economic recession, and by an extraordinary decline in life expectancy. That, he said, includes the 21st-ranked United States, which has seen a dramatic drop in life expectancy due to COVID-19 from 79 years to 76.1 years.

Conceicao said other new data from the report show global levels of trust are the lowest on record. He added those who are most mistrustful hold the most extreme political views.

"Uncertainty and the feeling of insecurity hardens people's commitments to a group that shares a similar set of beliefs and increases hostility to other groups that think differently," he said. "And digital technology often adds fuel to this flame of divisiveness. So, as a result, the report documents that democratic practices are under stress." The report warns insecurity and polarization are feeding off each other. And that, it says, is preventing nations from taking the collective action needed to address the multiple threats and crises the world is facing.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa World Technology Australia Bangladesh United Nations Education Sri Lanka Norway Hong Kong Progress Lead Iceland Bhutan United States Sudan Maldives Nepal 2020 Undp From Asia

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

8 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

8 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

8 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

8 hours ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

8 hours ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.