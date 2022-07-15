UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reaffirms Support To Turkiye On Democracy And National Unity Day

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Pakistan reaffirms support to Turkiye on Democracy and National Unity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its abiding solidarity and strong support for the people and the government of Turkiye on the sixth Democracy and National Unity Day.

"The heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of July 15, 2016 shows that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said the people and government of Pakistan joined their Turkish counterparts in paying tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Turkiye's democracy and stability.

"The exceptional relations between our two peoples – embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage – go back centuries and have withstood the test of times," it said.

The FO said with strong resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the historic,multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries would continue to grow from strength to strength.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Martyrs Shaheed Democracy July 2016 All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

27 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

31 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

47 minutes ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.