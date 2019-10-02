Pakistan regional economic hub & energy corridor: Nafees Zakaria

(@imziishan)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, has said that Pakistan by virtue of its unique geographic location was the regional economic hub and energy corridor.

"The country is rapidly gaining investors' attention and confidence", he said.

Nafees Zakaria was sharing Pakistan's economic outlook with the delegates at the Fringe Event organized by Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) at Manchester on the occasion of Annual Conference of Conservative Party, said a statement issued by the High Commission here Wednesday.

According to the statement, a large number of Tory Party Lords, MPs, MEPs, Party Members, and Parliamentary Candidates attended the event.

Giving an overview of the economic opportunities in Pakistan, the High Commissioner said Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the economic reforms to facilitate investors and to ensure ease of doing business.

He identified projects ready for investment. He particularly highlighted prospects for UK's Fintech and IT companies. The High Commissioner felicitated CEO of Bestway Group,Zameer Choudrey, on his appointment as a member of House of Lords. He also commended Choudrey's services for promoting Pakistan-UK relations.

He thanked Lord Zamir, in his capacity as Chair of CFoP for organising the event.

Zakaria lauded the constructive role of 1.5 million strong Diaspora in strengthening ties between Pakistan and United Kingdom.

He also commended the achievements and contributions of the Diaspora in all spheres of life and society in UK.

On this occasion, Zakaria highlighted the humanitarian crisis resulting from continuous siege of millions of defenseless Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces which continues to cause deaths and aggravate sufferings in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He referred to the well documented accounts of the crimes against humanity by the Indian forces for decades with impunity.

The High Commissioner called upon the international community, particularly the UK, to play its due role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He emphasized on delivery of justice to the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities and holding the perpetrators accountable.

A number of Lords, MP's and MEPs spoke on the occasion. They reaffirmed their Party's commitment to promoting mutually beneficial relations between Pakistan and the UK.

They acknowledged the huge economic potential of Pakistan that British businesses could benefit from and bring two countries further closer.

The Parliamentarians expressed concern over the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and the perils that surrounded it. They emphasized on peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue for bringing about peace in the region.

Earlier, the High Commissioner spent the time, meeting the Party Parliamentarians and candidates.