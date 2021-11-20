UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Restrict Bangladesh To 108-7 In Second T20I

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 108-7 in second T20I

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to just 108-7 in the second Twenty20 international of their three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.

Playing his first match of the series, Shaheen finished with 2-15 and Shadab grabbed 2-22 as Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan's quality pace and spin bowling.

The hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but lost both their openers in the first two overs.

Najmul Hossain top-scored with 40 off 34 balls while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Dhaka Shadab Khan Afridi From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in ..

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in recognition of its role in pro ..

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

31 minutes ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

32 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

32 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

33 minutes ago
 Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts ..

Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.