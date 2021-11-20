Pakistan Restrict Bangladesh To 108-7 In Second T20I
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:30 PM
Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to just 108-7 in the second Twenty20 international of their three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.
Playing his first match of the series, Shaheen finished with 2-15 and Shadab grabbed 2-22 as Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan's quality pace and spin bowling.
The hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but lost both their openers in the first two overs.
Najmul Hossain top-scored with 40 off 34 balls while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.
Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.