Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 108-7 in second T20I

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to just 108-7 in the second Twenty20 international of their three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.

Playing his first match of the series, Shaheen finished with 2-15 and Shadab grabbed 2-22 as Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan's quality pace and spin bowling.

The hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but lost both their openers in the first two overs.

Najmul Hossain top-scored with 40 off 34 balls while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.

Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.