UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Russia Approach Conducive To Regional Peace: Prof Cheng Xizhong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan-Russia approach conducive to regional peace: Prof Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Nowadays, it is in the interests of all stakeholders to promote the situation in Afghanistan towards lasting peace and stability. At this critical moment, Pakistan is actively playing the key role.

As far as the Afghan issue is concerned, Pakistan and Russia are both important countries. Constantly deepening Pakistan-Russia cooperative relations is conducive to the respective interests of both sides, the positive development of the situation in Afghanistan and the maintenance of regional peace and stability.

Therefore, relevant positive forces should constantly strengthen coordination and cooperation to jointly deal with the sabotage of the international and regional forces. "We should be highly vigilant against the regional power fishing in troubled waters." These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Special Commentator of China Economic Net, former Defense Attache in South Asian countries in an article issued here on Thursday.

Professor Cheng Xizhong noted that Pakistani National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf and Russian Security Council Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev held in-depth discussions on bilateral, regional as well as international issues particularly Afghanistan situation on Wednesday.

In the bilateral domain, matters of mutual interest including cooperation in economic, energy, defense, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and information and cyber security came under full discussion.

In recent years, with the approach of international and regional powers, Pakistan and Russia have made efforts to expand all-round cooperation, especially in the field of security and defense, including joint military exercises and weapons and equipment cooperation.

He concluded that in view of the evil intentions and non-cooperative attitude of the regional power, the approach of Pakistan and Russia is in line with the aims of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) and the common needs of the two countries to jointly combat terrorist forces and seek regional peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Russia China Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Asia

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 5 ..

Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 50 years

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

10 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.