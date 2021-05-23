UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Seeking Investment Through Economic Diplomacy: FM Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Pakistan seeking investment through economic diplomacy: FM Qureshi

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan is focusing on promoting economic diplomacy to attract foreign investment as part of the efforts to make the country economically secure, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saturday.

"We need strong economy for our effective foreign policy," he told Pakistani-American entrepreneurs and Professional at the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan were present on the occasion.

The foreign minister said the Pakistani government was providing all possible facilities, including e-visas, to foreign investors and welcomed overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs and companies to invest in Pakistan.

"The process of economic development is not possible without your cooperation," Qureshi said, pointing out that this year marked a historic increase in remittances for which he thanked Pakistanis abroad.

"We want to establish partnership with Pakistanis abroad," he said.

"When Prime Minister Imran Khan started work on the Shaukat Khanum project and Namal University, most of the money was given by Pakistanis abroad." In the second phase of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor, he said Pakistan is working with China on the development of the agricultural sector as the South Asian region faces a food security problem But, he said, Pakistan has the resources, the fertile land and ability to meet its food needs and those of some other countries In this regard, the foreign minister said efforts were being made to bring the country agricultural research up to the world standards.

After years of setbacks, he said, " Today our textile industry is fully operational." Modern machinery had been imported to upgrade the industry.

"We have decided to give the right to vote to Pakistanis abroad so that they have the power to make decisions through the political system of Pakistan.

"For us,", Qureshi said, "those Pakistanis who are working abroad and sending money home are very important." He commend the good work being done by Consul General Ayesha Ali, who hosted the event in which a large number of businessmen participated.

"Where mistakes are reprimanded, good performance will be commended." Pakistan, he said, was woking for peace in Afghanistan as it will ensure development and stability in the region where projects like CASA 1000 are being implementedIn conclusion, the Foreign Minister thanked the American-Pakistani businessmen for their full cooperation and assured them of all possible business facilities from the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Business China Vote New York United States Money Textile Event All From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

18 minutes ago

Dist admin reviews rates of daily use commodities

19 minutes ago

Land worth Rs.10 million retrieved

19 minutes ago

All resources being used against dengue: MPA

19 minutes ago

RD Congo's Nyiragongo volcano flares up

19 minutes ago

Pakistan's GDP achieves export related growth rate ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.