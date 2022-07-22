UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Seeks "close" Ties With US, Especially In Economic & Trade Sector: SAPM Fatemi

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister, Tariq Fatemi, Thursday met with the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, during which he reaffirmed that Pakistan seeks "close and cordial" relations with the United States on the basis of equality, mutual cooperation and mutual benefit, according to an embassy press release.

In an earlier tweet, SAPM Fatemi said the meeting, which took place at the State Department, was "productive." He said that Pakistan was an important player in promoting regional peace, security and prosperity and taking the bilateral relationship forward in a substantive manner would serve the interests of both Pakistan and the US.

The Government of Pakistan viewed the US as an important partner in its efforts to revive Pakistan's economy. In this context, enhanced bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, textile and IT sectors was our key priority. While defence cooperation would continue to be an important pillar in the relationship, new areas like climate change provided additional avenues of bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Secretary Sherman agreed with SAPM Fatemi's views and said that the US would continue to work with Pakistan on a broad-based agenda to strengthen bilateral relations, the press release said.

SAPM Fatemi said that the government of Pakistan would continue to work with the international community including the US to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse in Afghanistan while at the same time engaging with the Taliban to ensure that they live up to their commitments.

On her part, Deputy Secretary Sherman conveyed US government's gratitude on the facilitation provided by Pakistan in evacuation from Afghanistan and said that the US government would continue to work with Pakistan in achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

SAPM Fatemi briefed Deputy Secretary Sherman on the continued Indian oppression in IIOJK and human rights violations against Muslims in India. He called upon the international community to urge India to stop its repressive policies and create conditions conducive for a meaningful and result oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues with Pakistan, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

SAPM Fatemi and Deputy Secretary Sherman noted that this year marked the 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US They agreed to commemorate this milestone in a befitting manner.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

