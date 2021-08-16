Pakistan sees bright future in cooperation, friendship of China: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan sees a bright future in the cooperation and friendship of China, as the two are celebrating a remarkable anniversary, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said, while also showing firm support for China's fight against the pandemic.

"We reject all instigation, politicization or standardization. Any Covide-19 virus tracing has to rest on scientific data," he said in an interview with China Daily.

The ambassador praised China's efforts in battling the virus, calling for countries to work together to tackle the crisis.

Through its campaign, China has taken effective measures to control the pandemic, and the people and government of China have shown the unity and discipline needed to resolve the problem, which is another example for the world to follow, he said.

Ambassador Haque also said it would be very unfair for some countries to hold vaccines, as there are still many poor or developing countries lacking doses.

"We want countries, especially major rich and developed countries, to take this responsibility to help the poor or developing countries," Ambassador Haque said. "This is a time for solidarity. This is a time for cooperation. No country alone can address this challenge".

As for Pakistan-China relations, the ambassador said he is "very hopeful and very confident" that the relationship is going to be strengthened and the cooperation between the two countries will become more solid and pragmatic in various fields.

"Our future is voiced for greater heights.

There is a consensus between our two leaderships that the China-Pakistan relationship is of strategic importance," Ambassador Haque said when Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day, which falls on Aug 14.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, and the diplomat said it is an opportunity not only to look back what the two have achieved but also to look forward to future development.

Speaking of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Ambassador Haque said the cooperation has changed the landscape in Pakistan, helping the country with its economic development and connect with a border region.

"It (the corridor) is contributing to the prosperity and peace in the region, and we are really grateful to China for its support to Pakistan," he said. "Especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, China has stood with us, provided us medical support, and now gives us vaccines." In the past 70 years, Ambassador Haque said Pakistan and China have stood with each other no matter whether in good or bad times, and the relationship has now grown to a higher level.

The ambassador hopes in the future the two countries can further strengthen cooperation in the field of investment, agriculture and high-tech, as well as people-to-people communications.

"I, along with my team, with the support of my government and the Chinese government, are trying our best to make the relationship more solid in the years to come," he said.