Pakistan Set To Get $15 Million For "democracy Programmes", $10 Million For "gender Programmes" In US Coronavirus Relief

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The huge, $900 billion US coronavirus relief bill that American lawmakers agreed upon over the weekend – and are hoping to approve this week – includes a pair of assistance programmes in Pakistan, whereby $15 million will be put toward "democracy programmes" and $10 million will be distributed to "gender programmes," according to media reports on Tuesday.

Among several countries listed to receive such aid as well as on other counts, are: Cambodia, Israel, Sudan, Nepal, Ukraine, Caribbean nations, and Myanmar -- although the package is basically for American people.

The relief legislation was attached to a broader omnibus spending bill lawmakers were looking to approve to avert a government shutdown.

The bill provides $600 to most Americans and their children. In addition, an enhanced $300 per week has been put in place for the unemployed till March. An additional $284 billion has been provided for the Paycheck Protection Programme which provides forgivable loans to small businesses.

While it is not made explicitly clear what is meant by "gender programmes" in the legislation, gender equality is a central component to development in the country, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) website also states that it works with Pakistan to improve women's access to economic opportunities, increase girls' access to education, improve maternal and child health, combat gender-based violence, and increase women's political and civic participation in Pakistan.

Some Twitter users expressed frustration about the intent to distribute funds for such purposes in the midst of a pandemic where many American households are struggling to make ends meet.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are also calling on him to veto the bill.