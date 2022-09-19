Pakistan sets up in UN building photo exhibit of flood havoc

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A photo exhibition, depicting the devastation left behind by the climate-induced floods in Pakistan, has been set up in the United Nations building's lobby in New York, as the UN General Assembly holds its 77th session.

The "Floods in Pakistan: A Climate Carnage" exhibit will remain on view from Sept. 19 to 25.

Pakistan's Ministry of information and Broadcasting and the Permanent Mission to the UN collaborated in organizing the photo exhibit of the flood-affected areas across the country.

Visiting dignitaries will get a chance to view the sites of disaster and the colossal damage resulting from unprecedented floods that have killed over 1,500 people and displayed 33 million.