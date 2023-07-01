(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan has set up its national pavilion at the 19th Western China International Fair in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The fair has attracted over 3,500 enterprises from 56 countries and regions.

Over 60,000 distinguished guests and merchants from home and abroad are estimated to attend the event from Thursday to next Monday in person or online, according to Chinese media.

The expo has a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, showcasing the Belt and Road cooperation and the development of the western regions and the digital economy and hydrogen industry.

The organizers plan to hold 50 activities, including over 30 investment promotion activities.

Thailand is the guest country of honor at the fair this year, and 17 countries, including Thailand, Belarus, Chile, Australia, and Pakistan, have set up their national pavilions.

Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, Thai Senate speaker, attended the event's opening ceremony and the launch of Thailand's national pavilion. Several Thai enterprises attended the fair to cash in on business opportunities in the Chinese market.

Â The expo provides an opportunity for Thai organizations and enterprises to showcase their strengths in various fields and an effective platform for entrepreneurs from western China to learn about Thailand's investment policies and opportunities, Pornpetch said.

