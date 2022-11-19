Pakistan sets up national pavilion to showcase products in Wenzhou import expo

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Consulate General, Shanghai has set up a national pavilion to showcase Pakistani traditional products at 4th Wenzhou International Import Expo opened in Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province.

The opening ceremony of the four-day event to be continued till November 20, was attended by province and city leadership, diplomats and businesses.

On the sidelines of the Expo, a trade and investment forum was also held. Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider introduced Pakistan preferential investment policies and opportunities for Chinese investors in Pakistan.