Pakistan Showcases High Quality Products At China-ASEAN Forum, Exhibition In Guangxi, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan showcases high quality products at China-ASEAN Forum, Exhibition in Guangxi, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Acting Consul General, Pakistan Consulate, Guangzhou, China Sardar Muhammad paid a three-day visit to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China and attended the 12th China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition and met the leadership of business organizations of the Region.

The meetings were aimed at exploring potential business opportunities and enhancing trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Guangxi Zhuang.

In his interaction with Liao Pinhu, Vice Governor of the region, Sardar Muhammad, discussed matters of mutual interest including cooperation in Mining sector.

He visited the China Council for Promotion of International Trade, Guangxi Zhuang Committee and met its Chairperson Ms. Yang Yanya and discussed with her potential for collaboration in sectors including textile and agriculture.

The chairperson was also extended an invitation to visit Pakistan for Textpo 2023.

Sardar Muhammad also visited China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat and had a detailed meeting with Dr.

Wei Zhaohui, Secretary General of the secretariat.

The two sides discussed potential areas of collaboration in trade and investment as well as opportunities for Pakistan's participation in the upcoming CAEXPO.

During his visit to China-ASEAN Mercantile Exchange Display Centre the Acting Consul General was given a tour of the Pakistan Pavilion which has showcased a wide range of high-quality products including textiles, leather goods, food items and handicrafts. Mr. Muhammad also held detailed discussions with Ms. Zhao, Chairperson of the China-ASEAN Commodity Convergence Centre, on measures for further enhancing Pakistan's participation in CAMEX and on strategies for improving the marketing of Pakistani products.

Sardar Muhammad also paid a visit to the Royal Group Corporation Limited Head office and discussed with Haiyan, Vice Chairman and Ms. Teng Cuijin, Vice President of the Group, the Group's projects in Pakistan and its plans for further future investment there.

