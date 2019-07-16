Pakistan showcases its anti-poverty efforts at UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Reiterating that eradication of poverty is Prime Minister Imran Khan government's top priority, a senior Pakistani diplomat told the United Nations Monday that Pakistan is striving hard to significantly reduce poverty in the next four years.

"Pakistan is committed to reducing poverty from 24.3 percent to 19 percent by 2023, while reducing the multidimensional poverty headcount from 38.8 per cent to 30 per cent over the same period," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said.

The Pakistani envoy made these remarks in her opening address at a side-event in connection with the 2019 High-Level Political Forum (HPLF). The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN.

Other panelists who participated in the discussion on 'Reducing Poverty and Promoting Equality' were the members of Pakistan's National Assembly -- Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reforms, Kanwal Shuzab, Parliamentary Secretary for Law & Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law & Justice/Convener for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Riaz Fatyana.

Navid Hanif, Director of the Financing for Development in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) and Neil Buhne, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, also took part.

Ambassador Lodhi said poverty was the fundamental reason for many social, economic, political and security issues around the world, and was among the many root causes of extremism and intolerance.

That was why eradication of poverty topped the global sustainable development agenda, the Pakistani envoy said. In his very first address to the nation on becoming Prime Minister, she told a large gathering of delegates, the Pakistani leader had made it clear that eliminating poverty was his top priority and has since embarked on a series of anti-poverty measures – unprecedented in the country's history.

The recently launched Ehsaas programme, she said, was one of the largest programmes for the poor in Pakistan launched by Prime Minister Khan.

"Despite our challenges", she also said, "Pakistan has made progress in poverty reduction over the past decade," the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out a 26 percent decline in the national poverty line, and over 16 percent in terms of the multidimensional poverty headcount." That progress was attributable to Pakistan's multi-sectoral poverty reduction strategy, which encompasses targeted interventions, such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), as well as private philanthropy and improved access to microfinance for rural communities, also the result of a public-private partnership.

"In all our efforts we seek international cooperation and global partnerships so we can truly reach the goal of leaving no one behind," Ambassador Lodhi added.

Elaborating Ehsaas' poverty reduction strategy, Ms. Shuzab, the Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reforms, said it was articulated in four pillars and it currently embodies 115 policy actions, which may be expanded as the process of consultations on the programme, further widens.

These four pillars include: addressing elite capture and making the government system work to create equality; safety nets for disadvantaged segments of the population; jobs and livelihoods; and human capital development.

A major policy initiative on Human capital investment involved several projects in the domain of public health, education, job creation, and clean and safe habitation, she said.

The objective of all these initiatives is to reduce inequality, invest in people, and lift lagging districts,' Ms. Shuzab added.

Ms. Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law & Justice, said the Benazir Income Support Programme has disbursed PKR 267 billion (equivalent to USD 1.8 billion) to the poorest people in Pakistan. That includes disbursements in the form of unconditional cash transfers to 5 million deserving families.

The BISP, she added, also offered several conditional cash transfer initiatives. These include the Waseela-e-Taleem programme for education, through which over 2.2 million out-of-school children between 5 and 12 years of age, from some of the country's poorest families, have been enrolled in schools. A total of 2 million such children will be enrolled over the next two years.

'We have also come a long way and is proud of its achievements in empowering our women." she said.

In last five years, Ms. Bokhari said, 25 laws related to gender empowerment and removing gender disparities have been passed.

"We have empowered our women politically, economically and legally," she said, pointing out that there were sixty special reserved seats for women in the national assembly. The Actual number of female parliamentarians was 227 out 938, including representation in the national and provincial assemblies and the Senate.

Navid Hanif of DESA said that SDGs present a of opportunities. "Aid, trade, taxation, and financing policies need to be aligned to achieve goals and targets of SDGs." Bloomberg , Hanif said, had rated Pakistan as top ten next destinations for investment. But there were conditions that must be met.

Neil Buhne, the resident coordinator, said the UN has been deeply involved in supporting government on SDGs.

Poverty, he said, had decreased substantially in terms of income and multidimensional poverty. "While there remain many issues in the country, the governments is recognizing them and is talking about them."