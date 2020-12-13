UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Fractures Thumb, Out Of NZ T20 Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the Twenty20 series against New Zealand and is in doubt for the first Test after fracturing a thumb on Sunday.

The World's second-ranked Twenty20 batsman was hurt during a practice session in Queenstown, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"He was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture," Misbah said.

There is also a question mark over vice-captain Shadab Khan who has a groin niggle.

Babar will not be able to practice for 12 days and will miss the three Twenty20 matches starting in Auckland on Friday.

"During this period the doctors will continue to monitor Babar's injury before confirming his participation in the first Test," Misbah said.

The first Test starts in Mount Maunganui on December 26.

A decision on whether Khan will play in the Twenty20 matches will be made later in the week.

The injury is similar to that which kept him out of their recent series against Zimbabwe.

